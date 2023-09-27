All flood victims in Beaufort, Sabah allowed to return home

KOTA KINABALU: The flood that hit the Beaufort district last Friday has fully recovered and the Disaster Operations Control Centre was closed at noon today.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that all 134 flood victims from 46 families housed at the Selagon Hall relief centre have been allowed to return home.

According to the statement, the relief centre was closed at 10.30 am today.

“Based on observation and assessment by the relevant agencies, the flood situation has fully improved. All the victims are from five villages in Beaufort,” it said.

The five villages are Kampung Suasa, Kampung Bangkalalak, Kampung Berumbai, Kampung Bakalau and Kampung Lago.

Meanwhile, in PERLIS, the flood situation is expected to fully recover in the near future, as only five people, from two families, are still housed in the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Arau hall, as of 1 pm today.

State Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud, said that the 33 people from Kampung Titi Besi and Kampung Kebun, who were accommodated at the centre, were allowed to return home at 1 pm, after the flooding in the area had receded.-Bernama