All foreign security personnel to undergo swab tests, health screening

PETALING JAYA: All foreign security personnel are to undergo swab tests and health screening to determine if they are carrying any Covid-19 infections.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said these foreign security personnel are dealing with people day in day out guarding shopping malls and supermarkets, therefore it would be difficult to determine the source of infections.

“As security personnel and their companies come under the Home Ministry, they will release the order for the swab test to be conducted, but this is the decision made by the National Security Council,“ he said at a daily press briefing today.

This comes after a cluster of Covid-19 infections emerged when a foreign security guard at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur was detected to have carried the Covid-19 virus.

At least 10 other infections were detected after the health authorities conducted contact tracing from the security guard.

To a question of whether the shopping mall should continue operating, Ismail Sabri said this is up to the Health Ministry to make a decision.

“These security personnel and others found positive have been isolated and are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. The Health Ministry will decide if the premises will close for further action,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also suggested that supermarkets or premises that disallow customers to go in without face masks to put the face masks for sale at the entrance so that those who do not have a face mask may purchase line.

“I hope the supermarkets do not try to profit from this by making them buy a box, unless they want to buy a box for themselves,“ he said.

He was responding to a question posed by a reporter on information that some supermarkets still prevent people from entering without face masks.