KUALA TERENGGANU: All four patients suspected of having contracted Leptospirosis have been discharged from Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) five days ago, said Terengganu Health Department director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

“Laboratory test results confirmed that the victim who died and another patient were tested positive for Leptospirosis while the other three were negative.

“In this regard, I advise the public not to engage in recreational and fishing activities in potentially contaminated areas such as ponds or rivers that are not properly maintained,“ she told reporters here today.

It was reported that a 29-year-old man suspected to be suffering from Leptospirosis died at 1.20am on June 15 while receiving treatment at HSNZ Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Investigations revealed that all of them were believed to have engaged in recreational activities in Lubuk Sungai Kerawat, Jerantut in Pahang from June 1 to June 4.

Meanwhile, Dr Nor Azimi said a total of 161 enforcement officers from the department would monitor 150 secondary schools throughout the state to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP).

She said the enforcement officers would also monitor all business, private and government premises.

“A report by enforcement officers found that all schools in Terengganu have so far complied with the SOP set by the government,” she added. — Bernama