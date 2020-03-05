PETALING JAYA: Handling sewage and getting her hands dirty is all in a day’s work for Nadzilla Zalikha Noh.

As a CCTV technician at sewerage company Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK), the 30-year-old’s job entails installing close-circuit cameras in sewage pipes.

“I usually end the day dirty and smelly.”

But keeping clean is the least of the challenges she faces in this male-dominated field.

“I don’t mind getting my hands dirty.

“The challenge is convincing the men that I am as capable or even better than them at what we do,” she told theSun in an email interview.

Nadzilla, who joined IWK in November 2013, said she has to be aggressive and not let her gender be an excuse to not carry out any task given to her.

“I just have to have this ‘can do’ attitude.

“If there is a job to be done, I am there, come rain or shine.”

She admits that most people find it unusual to see a woman in a “dirty and smelly” job usually taken up by men.

“When I meet customers or contractors for the first time, their initial reaction is more often than not cautious.

“They don’t expect to see a woman on the job,” she quipped.

However, their perception changes quickly to confidence in her abilities once she is able to respond to all their questions.

Nonetheless, she said, she would not describe it as an “easy” job.

“It gets strenuous at times but when that happens, I remind myself that it is an important job. After all, what I do helps to ensure a clean environment,” she said.

To ensure work-life balance, Nadzilla said she never takes her work home.

“When I’m home I pay all my attention to my husband and my eight-month-old daughter.”

She believes in waking up with a positive mindset every morning.

“Negativity does not get you anywhere.”

She also takes care of her health.

“I make sure I get a good night’s sleep and I eat well.

“I don’t hold grudges and never compare my life with others.

“Always be grateful for what you have and always strive to better yourself each day.

“I love the nature of my job where I get to explore new areas.

“Every day is a new challenge.

“Static is boring.”