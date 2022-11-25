All is well between GRS, Sabah BN - Hajiji, Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Cooperation between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Sabah government is going well, confirmed GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin today.

“We agreed to focus on efforts to restore Sabah’s economy and drive state development,” said Hajiji, who is also Sabah’s Chief Minister, to reporters after tabling the state Budget 2023 at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly sitting here.

As soon as Hajiji tabled the Sabah Budget 2023, themed ‘Ekonomi Diperkasa, Rakyat Sejahtera’, Bung Moktar stood up to support the budget proposal.

Asked about his statement that GRS declared ‘war’ for supporting the prime ministerial candidate without discussion with Sabah BN, Bung Moktar said it was just a personal statement and admitted that he was a little emotional at the time.

“Politics is like that,” said Bung Moktar who is also the Deputy Chief Minister and insisted that there is no disagreement between GRS and Sabah BN.

On Nov 21, Bung Moktar was reported as saying that GRS’ announcement of support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be appointed as the new Prime Minister had breached an agreement between the two coalitions and amounted to a declaration of war

GRS is made up of Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and the United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) in collaboration with BN which consists of Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) to administer this state. - Bernama