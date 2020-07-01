All mosques, suraus in Selangor to reopen from July 3

SHAH ALAM: All mosques and suraus in Selangor will reopen for the Friday prayers and daily congregational prayers beginning this Friday (July 3).

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has given his consent after being briefed by the state Health Department, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) on the latest updates pertaining to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The Sultan’s private secretary, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani, in a statement today, said that the number of congregants allowed to perform prayers at mosques and suraus in Selangor was still subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“For the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque in Bukit Jelutong and the Raja Haji Fi Sabilillah Mosque in Cyberjaya, the number of congregants set for Friday prayers and daily congregational prayers is at 1,000, excluding officials and members of the mosque committee.

“While the number of congregants at all other mosques for Friday prayers and obligatory prayers is set at a maximum of 500 people, excluding officials and committee members of the mosque, subject to the mosque’s capacity”, he said.

He said for the suraus that allowed to hold Friday prayers, the number of congregants was set at 40, excluding officials and committee members.

Meanwhile, for the ‘ibadah korban’ (religious ritual of sacrifice) in conjunction with Aidiladha celebration, Sultan Sharafuddin also decreed that the activities should be performed only at the mosque and for any surau which had planned for to hold similar rituals, they were required to do it at a nearby mosque.

Mohamad Munir said that all the implementation and administration matters related to the latest decree of the Sultan of Selangor would be issued by JAIS as well as the mosque and surau committees.

“Sultan Sharafuddin also urged all congregants to adhere to the SOP, namely, to perform ablution at home, to bring their own prayer mats, to wear face masks while at mosques or prayer rooms and to practice social distancing. Those who are unwell are prohibited from attending the prayers at mosques and suraus”, he said. — Bernama