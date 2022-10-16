All motorsport activities at Terengganu motor circuit suspended: Exco

PERMAISURI: All motorsport activities at the Terengganu Motor Circuit, Gong Badak have been suspended effective yesterday, said State Youth, Sports and Non-Government Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah.

He said the directive came following an accident that claimed the life of drag racer Muhamad Hafez Jamal Jamaluddin during the Battle Of The Kings (BOTK) 2022 race held on Oct 15.

He said all events at the venue were stopped immediately yesterday and would resume after the incident report was submitted and the safety aspects of the circuit were looked into.

”The organiser is expected to hand in their report today. They will also brief us on what actually happened”, he said adding that the event permit was issued by the state sports commissioner.

“As soon as we receive (the report), we will study what are the areas to be improved in terms of safety, facilities as well as on the organisers’ part,” he said after the Sultan Mizan Cup prize presentation ceremony at the Terengganu International Endurance Park (TIEP) here, today.

He said the state government has expressed deep regret over the unfortunate incident and offered its condolences to victim’s bereaved family.

In another development, Wan Sukairi congratulated the state football team, Terengganu FC (TFC) for clinching a slot in next year’s Asian Confederation Cup (AFC) after defeating Kedah Darul Aman FC in the Super League at the Darul Aman Stadium last night. - Bernama