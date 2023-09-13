All MPs must undergo health screening by Oct 31: Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: All Members of Parliament (MPs) are required to undergo mandatory health screenings by Oct 31, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said this followed the recommendation made to the Health Ministry that regular health check-ups should be conducted on all MPs to ensure good health.

“I am deeply concerned about the health status of MPs inside and outside the Dewan Rakyat and there have been cases that have led to deaths.

“Therefore, notices on the mandatory health screening were issued to all MPs yesterday, Sept 12,” he said in an announcement during the debate session of the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review at the special Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Johari said MPs can undergo the health screenings at the Malaysian Parliament Health Clinic or other health clinics and private facilities as specified in the notice.

The Speaker said he had witnessed 11 MPs falling ill over the past 15 years and therefore urged all representatives to take health issues seriously. - Bernama