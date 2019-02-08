All N Sembilan state govt depts must ensure Budget 2019 implemented

KUALA PILAH: Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has urged all departments in the state to ensure that what was passed in the Negri Sembilan Budget 2019 in Dec 2018 are immediately implemented.

“I urge all affected departments to ensure that everything we announced (passed) is implemented, not just at the state level but also at the district level.

“We are now in the month of February and we want to see that whatever we said in the Negri Sembilan Budget 2019 at the State Legislative Assembly in Dec 2018 can be implemented in every district,” he said at the Kuala Pilah Assembly, here this morning.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik, Deputy State Secretary (Development) Muhamad Nahar Mohd Sidek, State Financial Officer Mohd Khidir Majid and Kuala Pilah District Officer Sharul Nizam Saleh.

Aminuddin said he hoped all district offices had started to implement whatever was announced.

He also urged all department heads and civil servants in the state to understand what was in the Negri Sembilan Budget 2019.

“I want them to understand what is in the Budget that has to be implemented in the districts. By right, the budget can be immediately implemented without any unreasonable excuses,” he said.

Aminuddin also reminded state civil servants to carry out their duties with responsibility, trust and integrity.

Urging them to be free of any wrong-doings, abuse of power, and corruption, he reminded them that their roles were to carry out their duties with integrity, transparency and accountability in order to create a good administrative service. — Bernama