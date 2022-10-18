All outstanding payments concerning DASH Highway must be paid: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: All outstanding payments relating to the recently opened Damansara–Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) must be paid, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He added that the Works Ministry must also explain the unpaid debts.

“There must be reasons why the payments were not made. Although the project is completed, we must also see if the (Works) Ministry is satisfied,” he said while officiating at the Malaysian Malay Contractors Association’s (PKMM) convention and annual general meeting here today.

Ismail Sabri said in response to allegations of unpaid payments to some sub-contractors amounting to RM80 million that have caused difficulties to the businesses involved.

The 20.1 kilometre-long DASH highway connects to three major highways, namely, the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) and the Western Kuala Lumpur Traffic Dispersal Scheme (SPRINT).

DASH also connects 13 interchanges from Taman Tun Dr Ismail to Puncak Alam.

DASH has officially been opened by Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings (Prolintas) after the highway operator opened the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) last month. - Bernama