All parties free to express opposition to snap polls: Ahmad Faizal

PUTRAJAYA: Every political party has a right to express its opinion on any issue, including objecting to holding the 15th general election (GE15) this year because Malaysia is a democratic country, said Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Commenting on reports that all the 12 ministers from Bersatu and PAS had sent a letter to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah opposing any proposal to hold snap polls, he said: “It’s a democratic country. We thought we needed to express our objection to the King.”

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin had both confirmed that the letter was sent to His Majesty on Wednesday.

Yesterday, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan described the action of the 12 ministers from Perikatan Nasional as inappropriate.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of the National Sports Day 2022 (HSN2022) here today, Ahmad Faizal, who is Youth and Sports Minister, said everyone including Ahmad Maslan was entitled to their own opinion.

Asked whether the dissolution of Parliament was discussed in the Cabinet meeting yesterday, Ahmad Faizal said he was sworn to secrecy and could not disclose what was discussed in the Cabinet. - Bernama