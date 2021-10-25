All parties must comply with campaign restrictions for sake of public safety — Melaka CM

MELAKA: For the sake of public health and safety, all quarters including political parties should provide their full cooperation by complying with the Health Ministry’s (MoH) restrictions on Melaka state election campaign activities, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix).

He said this was important to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections.

He said other approaches could be used for campaigning, including social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

“Although these methods might seem new, I’m confident all parties contesting are prepared with approaches that comply with the set standard operating procedure (SOP). We need to comply with the SOP to ensure Covid-19 does not spread ... to me, it’s best we comply,” he said after presenting aid in conjunction with Deepavali celebrations to 160 recipients at Seri Bendahara in Ayer Keroh here today.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced yesterday that in addition to social gatherings and events, election machinery launch events were also not allowed from today till Nov 27.

Based on observations by MoH, Khairy said, social events and gatherings where attendees failed to comply with the SOP contributed to a rise in Covid-19 cases and clusters in the country.

The Election Commission set Nov 8 as the nomination day for the Melaka state election and Nov 20 for polling.

The Melaka election was called following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Sulaiman. — Bernama