All parties must help boost Covid-19 vaccine registration rate

KUALA LUMPUR: All parties, including elected representatives, employers, the community and relevant ministries, must play a more aggressive role in ensuring that people register for the Covid-19 vaccine, so that the country will be able to achieve the target of 70 per cent immunity.

Alliance for Safe Community chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix), said that elected representatives should intensify efforts and make the vaccine registration campaign a major agenda item in their respective constituencies, as well as using their influence to gain a response from the population.

To ensure more people to register, Lee also suggested that employers take the initiative to promote vaccine registration among their employees, either through e-mails or daily announcements, as a reminder.

“We also hope that members of the public will help promote vaccination among relatives, friends and acquaintances. This is the time for us to be patriotic by promoting measures to heal our country,” he said in a statement today.

Lee said that the relevant ministries should also use existing resources to ensure that information on the benefits of vaccines can be disseminated well.

Expertise in terms of media should also be mobilised to produce videos to refute purported disadvantages of vaccines, which were disseminated by anti-vaccine groups, he said.

“We must speed up the country’s vaccination rate so that the people’s confidence and trust in the immunisation programme can be achieved immediately,” he said.

As at yesterday, the total number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the country stood at 1,177,648, while a total of 9,048,237, or 37.30 per cent of those targeted, had registered for the vaccine.- Bernama