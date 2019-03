SINGAPORE: Singapore stands on its position for all parties, including Johor, to honour the terms of the 1962 Water Agreement.

In a statement today, the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Singapore noted the Johor state government’s plans to increase its capacity to produce treated water to meet its own needs.

“This does not affect Singapore’s position that all parties, including Johor, must honour the terms of the 1962 Water Agreement, which no party can unilaterally change,” an MFA’s spokesperson said.

The statement was issued in response to media queries on a statement by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian on March 1.

Osman was reported to have said that Johor had been paying for treated water supply from Singapore all this while, and the plan to meet its own need for treated water would be finalised soon.

“But the matter is still at the planning stage and I cannot share the details at the moment until the plan is ready to be implemented,” he said. — Bernama