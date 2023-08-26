All parties should abide by PM’s comment barring use of party logos for govt aid: Loke

SEREMBAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement that no party logos should be featured in the extension of government aid should be abided by all quarters, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke (pix).

“If it involves government allocations, only one logo, the Coat of Arms of Malaysia (is allowed). Since before, my practice has been to use replica cheques bearing only the coat of arms because it involves government allocations. The prime minister’s comment is appropriate and is meant for all parties and ministers,” said Loke, who is Transport Minister.

He was speaking to reporters after handing over a cheque for RM324,668 as an allocation under Projek Mesra Rakyat (PMR) to the Parent-Teacher Association of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad here.

Yesterday, Anwar said that party logos should not be used on any form of government aid being presented to the people.

On the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in Johor, Loke expressed confidence that Pakatan Harapan (PH), in collaboration with Barisan Nasional (BN), would retain both seats.

“These two are mixed seats and surely PH has the edge. Furthermore we are getting support from Johor Umno and Johor is Umno’s fortress. I am confident that with Umno’s help we can successfully defend the seats,” he said.

The two by-elections, which were triggered by the death of Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23, will see three-cornered fights involving PH, Perikatan Nasional and independent candidates.

The Election Commission has fixed Sept 5 for early voting and Sept 9 for the two by-elections. - Bernama