All PPV in Miri division to be officially closed from Monday

MIRI: All vaccination centres (PPV) in Miri Division will be officially closed from Monday, according to the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) today.

It said in a statement that the closure involving the Eastwood Valley, Curtin University, Dewan Masyarakat Bekenu, Dewan Masyarakat Beluru, Dewan Masyarakat Sepupok, Dewan Suarah Marudi and Dewan Terbuka Long Lama PPV was made with the agreement of the Miri Divisional Health Office after discussions.

However, it said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) in Miri is still running as usual, with vaccinations to be carried out at health clinics and private health facilities.

“Anyone who has not yet received the vaccine or wants to get a booster dose can contact the health clinic involved and provide personal details to the officer on duty,“ the statement said.

Among the health clinics open for vaccination are those in Tudan, Miri, Bekenu, Batu Niah, Tun Abang Haji Openg, Marudi, Beluru and Long Lama while the private health facilities include Lee Clinic, Miri Dynamic Clinic, U.N.I. Miri Clinic, Borneo Medical Centre Miri and KPJ Miri Hospital.

Those in remote areas who have yet to receive a vaccine jab or booster dose can get their injections at the nearest health clinic. — Bernama