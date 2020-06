PUTRAJAYA: There is good news for working parents as the government has given the green light to the remaining number of more than 6,000 registered childcare centres nationwide to begin operations.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the centres could refer to the standard operating procedure (SOP) provided by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM). All childcare centres come under the purview of the ministry.

Previously, only 304 centres were allowed to operate.

Speaking at the daily press conference on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) here today, Ismail Sabri said pre-schools and kindergartens which came under the purview of various other ministries were expected to open in July, and the Education Ministry would be coordinating the preparation of the SOPs for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said more SOPs including for holding congregational prayers at the mosque, religious activities at houses of worship, hairdressing services and night markets will be tabled at the special meeting this Saturday.

He said there had been a proposal to hold congregational prayers based on the size of the mosque, taking the Putrajaya Mosque as an example, which could accommodate 200 people based on social distancing measures, as opposed to a limit of only 30.

“We leave it up to the Minister of Religious Affairs (Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri) to table during the meeting to get the Ministry of Health’s view on its implementation,“ he said. - Bernama