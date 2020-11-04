All Seremban educational institutions to close for 14 days from Nov 5

KUALA LUMPUR: All educational institutions in Seremban will be closed from Thursday (Nov 5) to Nov 18 following the district’s classification as a Covid-19 red zone.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement said that the closure includes kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, Teacher Education Institutions (IPG) as well as private schools registered with the MOE.

It said that the list of educational institutions ordered to close in the district will be updated from time to time on the MOE portal, www.moe.gov.my and on the MOE’s official social media platform.

During the closure period, school administrators as well as all educational institutions were instructed to ensure that teachers, teaching staff and students continue with teaching and learning process at home, it said.

“Teaching and learning at home manuals can be downloaded from the MOE’s official portal, www.moe.gov.my,” it said.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be imposed on the Seremban district from this Thursday until Nov 18.

The implementation of CMCO covers nine mukim, namely Ampangan, Seremban, Bandar Seremban, Labu, Rantau, Rasah, Setul, Pantai and Lenggeng.-Bernama