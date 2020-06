SINGAPORE: Nomination is set to begin at 11am today in the Singapore general election, polling for which is on July 10.

Potential candidates have to formally submit their nomination papers by noon at nine centres in the republic.

Besides the People’s Action Party (PAP), which was in power until the dissolution of Parliament on June 23, the Workers’ Party (WP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) are also expected to nominate candidates.

Other parties include the Singapore People’s Party (SPP), National Solidarity Party (NSP), Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA), Reform Party (RP) and People’s Power Party (PPP).

Only the aspiring candidates and their subscribers - proposer, seconder and four to eight assentors - will be allowed to enter the nomination centres.

As the election is taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no physical gathering of supporters as per the Ministry of Health guidelines but the process can be followed over TV channels or online.

About 2.6 million Singaporeans will vote to elect 93 Members of Parliament (MPs), an increase from the previous 89 elected MPs, in 31 electoral divisions.

The representatives will be for 14 Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) and 17 Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs).

This will be the fourth general election for Prime Minister and PAP secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong.

In the last general election, in 2015, PAP retained power by winning 83 seats. The Workers’ Party won six seats. - Bernama