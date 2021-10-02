All skills training programmes to be placed under one ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: To ensure better coordination, the government has decided to place all upskilling and multiskilling programmes under the Human Resource Ministry, to be managed by the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said that previously several ministries were implementing such training programmes, leading to duplication.

“We have agreed to place them under one ministry for (better) coordination, because there were six ministries conducting courses. Sometimes the one that gains is the company giving the courses. Now, you can see that all ministries conduct courses but ultimately the programmes are similar,” he said in a special interview with senior media editors here recently.

He said the training provided should also be focused, based on the situation in a particular area, such as on oil and gas in Pengerang, Johor and tourism sector in Langkawi.

“Do not hold courses on unsuitable matters. Now, we want to coordinate where possible, so as not to have too many. Money spent on (many) courses but there is no outcome.

“One person may have 10 certificates hanging on the wall of his house but he is still the same. So, if you see now, for this B40 group we are focusing on giving training and the like,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said coordination would also be emphasised in the monitoring of aid to the people.

“Many are involved in this ... religious councils, JKM (Social Welfare Department), Mindef (Ministry of Defence) too, many are into it.

“Finally, we have to coordinate. Now, we are looking into this matter. The same is happening with housing, some are under PPR (People’s Housing Programme), some under Mindef for house repairs under Jiwa Murni. KPKT (Housing and Local Government Ministry), state governments too are giving. All these we will coordinate to avoid duplication,” he said.- Bernama