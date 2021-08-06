All staff, students of IPTs to be vaccinated by October - Noraini

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and the Covid-19 Special Immunisation Task Force (CITF) have agreed on vaccinating all staff and students of Higher Education Institutions (IPTs) by October, says Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix).

Noraini said the process, carried out in stages, was an effort to create campus bubbles at the IPTs.

“With this effort, more students can return to campus in phases, and undergo Learning and Teaching (PdP) in a hybrid manner,“ she said in a post on her Facebook page today.

Noraini said the move was part of the IPT Recovery Plan (Pemulih IPT) which was being drafted by the ministry.

“In Pemulih IPT, several strategies and SOPs (standard operating procedures) are being formulated to determine situations where it is safe for those who have been vaccinated to interact with each other,“ she said.

Noraini said MOHE was also refining control measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 at IPTs. -Bernama