All states must have action plan to deal with river pollution - DOE

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Every state must have a prevention of pollution and river cleaning action plan in place to deal with the issue of river pollution in the country.

Department of Environment director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said the action plan is critical to ensure that the river pollution issue is handled effectively and eventually resolved altogether.

“Integrated action should be implemented and I feel a prevention of pollution and river cleaning action plan must be put in place in every state to outline the steps that should be taken by the related agencies according to their scope and power.

“And I recommend that it be streamlined by the State Environment Action Committee which is chaired by the environment exco of each state government. I think this is the best way for integrated action to be taken,” he told reporters after the launch of the National Environment Day 2023 at the Iskandar Puteri Forest City here today.

The event was launched by the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

Also present were Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

According to the Water Quality Index, 29 out of the 672 rivers nationwide were in the polluted category last year.

The states listed with polluted rivers include Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka, Penang, Sarawak, Selangor, and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

On a separate note, Wan Abdul Latiff said enforcement activities and daily patrols of hot spots will be increased at peat land areas and waste disposal sites with the potential of open burning following the hot and dry spell.

“Of course at the DOE level, we will continue monitoring and increase our patrols at the hot spots or areas which can easily catch fire.

“All parties are advised to refrain from open burning. We will take action against the offenders or if we cannot pinpoint who they are the owners of the land or premises will be liable,” he said. - Bernama