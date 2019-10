PUTRAJAYA: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry will collaborate closely with all states to promote tourism activities and programmes during Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VMY 2020).

Its secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak said all states have also agreed to work together instead of competing against each other to ensure the campaign’s success.

Isham said the strategy was agreed upon at a meeting on Wednesday that was chaired by minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (pix) and attended by representatives from the tourism, arts and culture portfolio of all states.

“We will help each other to make this a success,” he told reporters after launching the ministry’s in-house Koalam Rangoli competition today.

Isham said various programmes and activities had already been lined up for VMY 2020. “We have also come up with brochures to show the world what makes Malaysia a place to visit,” he said.

“Tourism Malaysia will play an important role in bringing this programme to show to the world what we have to offer in Malaysia,” he said.

He also advised Malaysians to keep the country clean, especially the toilets, the streets, and the tourist areas where people will congregate, to showcase Malaysian hospitality.

“Malaysian hospitality is always about warmth, welcoming, cleanliness, festivity and fun, as well as the Malaysian experience that the tourist can take home,” he said.

Isham also said the ministry’s Deepavali Open House will be held in Ipoh on Nov 16.