IPOH: All students, teachers and staff at the 116 tahfiz schools in Perak have been screened for Covid-19, with some for the second time, according to the Perak Maahad Tahfiz Al-Quran Association (Pemata).

Its chairman, Mohd Azlan Suhaimi said the schools had also been disinfected.

“All the tahfiz schools in Perak, totalling 116, have complied with the regulations on the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced by the federal government and the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) by not being in operation,” he said.

He said Pemata viewed seriously an allegation that was viralled on the social media on a student from Pondok Tahfiz As Sharif in Batu Gajah having been infected with Covid-19.

Such an allegation could not only create public fear, but also affect the good name of the school, as well as other tahfiz schools in the state, as well as the country, he said, adding that the principal of the school, Azizul Yahya had lodged a police report on the matter. - Bernama