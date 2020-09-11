All systems go for nominations in Sabah tomorrow - EC

KOTA KINABALU: The Election Commission (EC) is all set for tomorrow’s nominations for the Sabah state election involving 73 seats.

Sabah EC director Rohiman Rahia said thorough preparations had been made at all the 73 nomination centres, which include community halls and schools, to ensure the nomination process proceeds smoothly.

“The nomination process is one hour, from 9 am to 10 am. There is no objection period,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Rohiman said supporters would not be allowed to hold mass gatherings or accompany their candidates in processions to the nomination centres.

He said only three people, comprising the candidate, his proposer, and seconder, would be allowed at the nomination centre.

Rohiman reminded all quarters involved in the nomination process to observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) that was set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“It is advisable (for the candidate, proposer and seconder) to come early, abide by the SOP and ensure all the required documents are complete,” Rohiman said.

This Sabah state election will see 73 seats up for grabs, including the 13 new seats of N02 Bengkoka, N06 Bandau, N08 Pintasan, N13 Pantai Dalit, N17 Darau, N24 Tanjung Keramat, N27 Limbahau, N44 Tulid, N47 Telupid, N51 Sungai Manila, N58 Lamag, N61 Segama and N70 Kukusan.

The EC has set tomorrow as nomination day, Sept 22 for early voting and Sept 26 for polling.

A total of 1.12 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the polls, and the EC expects a voter turnout of more than 70 per cent.

The election was called after the dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal on July 30, a day after his predecessor Tan Sri Musa Aman claimed that he had obtained majority support to take over the state government.-Bernama