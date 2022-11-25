All the best, Dr M wishes Anwar (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad congratulated and offered his best wishes to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on being appointed as the 10th Prime Minister.

The former prime minister sent his wishes via a Facebook post today.

“I congratulate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister . All the best to him,” said Dr Mahathir in the post.

Anwar, 75, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman took his oath as the 10th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here yesterday. - Bernama