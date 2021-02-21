All the best for SPM -PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today wished all candidates sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 examination, which starts tomorrow, the best of luck.

Through a post on his Facebook page, Muhyiddin also prayed for the candidates to be given good health, to be calm when answering their question papers and to achieve success in life.

“To all candidates, do take care of your health and answer questions calmly. To teachers and parents, may your guidance and prayers accompany the success of our students. Insya-Allah,” he said.

Muhyiddin said that although the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the students’ learning process, he was confident that their determination to succeed and the dedication of teachers in imparting knowledge would lift the candidates’ spirits to do their best in the examination.

A total of 401,105 students nationwide will sit for the SPM this year under new norms.- Bernama