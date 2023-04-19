All traffic summonses eligible for special rate except summonses pending court settlement

KUALA LUMPUR: All traffic summonses for violations in 2022 and earlier are eligible for the special settlement rate of RM50 except summonses which are pending settlement in court as they are out of the purview of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim (pix) said the offer announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday is different from the PDRM offer of up to 60 per cent on summonses in conjunction with the 216th Police Day recently.

He said the Police Day discount earlier did not cover some summonses, among them accident cases, non-compoundable offences, beating the red light and summonses with warrant status.

“But the Special Summons Rate announced by the Prime Minister yesterday is different and is lower than the 60 per cent discount for each summons.

“Members of the public can settle their summonses online via MyBayar Saman application or physically at all traffic counters at Police Contingent and District headquarters nationwide from April 21 to May 21 2023 ,” he told Bernama today.

Mat Kasim said PDRM is also not limiting the total number of traffic summonses which can be paid by the people during the period and welcomed them to settle all summonses they have received.

Yesterday, Anwar announced the Special Summons Rate of RM50 for all traffic summonses in 2022 and earlier from April 21 to May 21. - Bernama