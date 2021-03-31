All Umno ministers to remain in cabinet - PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today said all Cabinet ministers from Umno would continue to remain in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The prime minister said the consensus was reached when the ministers concerned met him last Monday (March 29) to seek his advice on their position in the PN government.

“I have advised them to remain in the cabinet. This takes into account the interests of the people and the country.

“Alhamdulillah, on my advice, a consensus was reached that all Umno ministers will continue to remain in the cabinet,“ he said in a statement here today.

Muhyiddin said currently, the government’s main focus was to fight Covid-19, implement the national immunisation programme and revive the country’s economy.

Several ministers from Umno are holding important portfolios that are concern with the government’s current focus in fighting Covid-19 and restoring the country’s economy.

“Therefore, I do not want their resignation from the cabinet to affect all government plans to address the Covid-19 problem and restore the country’s economy,“ said Muhyiddin.

Last Monday, the ministers from Umno held a meeting with the Prime Minister following a motion at the Umno 2020 General Assembly to cut off political cooperation with Bersatu in the 15th General Election.

On Sunday, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the motion to cut off political cooperation with Bersatu was unanimously agreed by the party delegates at the assembly.

At the annual assembly, Umno also approved the motion that the 42 Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs will not be with the PN government when Parliament is dissolved. — Bernama