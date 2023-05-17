‘Allah’ issue: Cabinet to submit proposal to Conference of Rulers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has obtained the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to submit its proposal to improve the enforcement of policies relating to the use of the word ‘Allah’ by non-Muslims to the Conference of Rulers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a statement today said the proposal will also include recommendations to strengthen inter-racial unity and inter-faith harmony in Malaysia.

He said this is to solve the issue in a comprehensive and integrated manner.

The issue was discussed at the Cabinet meeting today following the Attorney-General’s decision to withdraw the appeal against the High Court’s ruling on the case involving a Christian woman from Sarawak, Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill and her publication material containing the word of ‘Allah’.

More to come...