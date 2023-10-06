‘Allah’ issue: KDN holds engagement session with Islamic scholars, religious teachers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) held an engagement session with Islamic scholars and religious teachers in Parliament yesterday in its effort to prepare a proposal to improve the administrative directive on the use of the word ‘Allah’.

According to KDN, it is in line with the order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on June 5 for the government to harmonise the current issue and place the use of the word Allah in the right context by taking into account the national security, the benefit of the ummah, as well as His Majesty’s position and the position of other Malay Rulers as heads of Islam.

The participants were given the opportunity to give suggestions to put an end to rising issues regarding the control and enforcement of relevant publications in Malaysia within the scope of maintaining the existing policy regarding the use of the ‘Allah’ word.

“The findings will be examined and formulated into a proposal for the improvement of new administrative directive before it is submitted to the Cabinet, after taking into account the policy decisions of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia and the Conference of Rulers which are all scheduled in 2023,“ read the statement today.

KDN also gave a detailed explanation to the stakeholders about the government’s stance and commitment to coordinating the provisions of Islamic law for the sake of national security, the welfare of the ummah and the position of the royal institution, it said.

It said more engagement sessions will be held with other stakeholders, particularly with key opinion leaders, state Islamic Religious Councils and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to get holistic recommendations and coordination over the matter.

The ministry also expressed its commitment to maintaining public safety and order by imposing action against publications that are deemed harmful to public order from time to time, in line with the provisions under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Amendment) 2012 and Article 11 of the Federal Constitution.-Bernama