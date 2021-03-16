Allah word issue: Police identify individual suspected of making seditious statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified the owner of the social media account allegedly inciting the public against the use of the word Allah by Christians

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) said police had carried out investigations last Saturday against the owner of the Facebook account Mujahidah Malaysia who made several statements disputing the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision on the use of the word Allah.

He said the statement, made via a 12-minute and 34-second video clip, was seditious in nature regarding religious and racial policies.

“The suspect for this case has been identified and will be present at Bukit Aman to have his statement recorded very soon,” he said in a statement today.

He added that investigation was being carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for an act with seditious tendency and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities and services.

Huzir also urged the public to be smart and prudent social media users and not use the platform to cause anger or disrupt the harmony in the country, adding that stern action would be taken, without compromise, against any individuals who intentionally threatened public peace and safety.

On March 10, the High Court here ruled that Christians nationwide can use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words, namely Baitullah, Kaabah and solat, in their religious publications for educational purposes.- Bernama