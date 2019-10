IPOH: The allegations of a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member from Lumut division over corruption involving a road maintenance contract under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS)) in Perak, are baseless according to an official.

Lumut Bersatu division head Commander (R) Nordin Ahmad Ismail said the dispute claimed by Syed Razif Syed Rabii over the appointment of the concession company, was merely an allegation which could be made by any party.

“Therefore, I challenge Syed Razif to present the facts and proof that the appointment process has led to an increase in the cost of maintaining the MARRIS Budget as alleged.

“If he failed to do so, that means the allegations of misappropriation in the Perak state MARRIS Budget are a personal agenda to tarnish the image of the state government and Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu,” he said in a statement here last night.

Therefore, Nordin Ahmad said Syed Razif should withdraw his allegations or prepared to face legal action by those who were allegedly defamed.

In addition, he said the company is innocent until proven guilty by the court.

He said the state government has taken steps to improve what was supported by the qualified contractors as it helped to overcome the misuse of contractor licenses as had been done under the previous government administration.

“Previously, there were claims that road maintenance contracts were monopolised by contractors linked to Umno or Barisan Nasional leaders.

“Of course, the move to improve the MARRIS Budget maintenance system by the Perak Pakatan Harapan administration will be opposed by few contractors who have been benefiting from Umno or BN for a long term,” he said.

Earlier, Syed Razif accused the Perak government of handing out a RM1.15 billion road maintenance project without an open tender, and the contract was awarded to the company after a financial briefing held on Sept 8 in Genting Highlands.

Meanwhile, Bersatu state chief information officer Mohader Ahmad Ayob said the top leadership in the party supports the Perak government’s effort to make changes and improve the quality of the road maintenance system to benefit people and be fair to qualified contractors.

“The government has made the right decision to appoint a concessionaire that is capable to manage MARRIS allocation efficiently and economically while improving the quality of road maintenance using the latest technology,” said Mohader, who is also Batu Gajah Division chief.

With such a system, he added the local authorities can act as the road quality monitors and no longer need to monitor each contractor as the responsibility is now on the shoulders of the concessionaire. - Bernama