KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has refuted the allegation that there are five positive COVID-19 cases at Klang Hospital after a video clip on it went viral on social media today.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said the five-second video clip actually showed the standard operating procedure to detect if someone has had close contact with the disease.

“The viral video clip with an allegation that there are five positive cases in Klang Hospital is a hoax. Just don’t share or spread it further,” it said. — Bernama