Allegation that unity govt cannot be criticised untrue: Teo Nie Ching

JOHOR BAHRU: The allegation that the Unity Government cannot be criticised, even on social media, as it would lead to those involved being blocked and sued, are untrue, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching (pix).

In fact, she said that people are welcome to express their views and give constructive criticism, as long as they are not violating any law.

“I do not know why such a perception exists because I think that is not right.

“Even the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) had said that he welcomed constructive criticism. He didn’t say you cannot criticise him, the ministers or deputy ministers.

“What we are trying to stress here is that we don’t want hate speech, we want to protect the people’s sentiment, the harmony and we don’t want any statement that violates the law, especially regarding the 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues,” she told reporters after visiting the Disaster Operations Command Centre at the Civil Defence Force headquarters here today.

Nevertheless, Teo said the government and the relevant agencies have a responsibility to ensure that false information does not spread widely, especially those involving security issues.

On the legal action taken by the Prime Minister against several individuals, Teo said the Tambun Member of Parliament was just exercising his rights.

“I believe that if a politician, a Prime Minister, minister or deputy minister for that matter, feels that they have been defamed, they have the right to take the person involved to court. Everybody has the right to do so,” she said. - Bernama