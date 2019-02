KUANTAN: An integrated action was taken yesterday afternoon involving several enforcement agencies following complaints about widespread mining activities taking place near Tasik Chini, Pekan.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, in a statement, said complaints about the activity was received through a telephone call from a researcher working at the lake on Feb 14 and from the Department of Environment on Feb 15.

“Consequently, the integrated action was conducted yesterday to the site of the National Skills Training Centre (PLKN) site and the mining area in question.

“When the action was taken, there was no work or machinery found on the sites but there were signs of tree fellings and soil excavation activities believed to be for sale,“ he said. — Bernama