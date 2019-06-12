Allegations on social media false: UEM Group

KUALA LUMPUR: UEM Group Berhad has shot down claims that it was involved in alleged transfer of money involving a federal minister.

UEM Group in a statement here today stressed that it wanted to put on record that it does not have an account with Maybank KL Main Branch and neither did it have an account with the alleged account number as claimed by various social media sites.

To clear its name, UEM Group had lodged a police report and is ready to cooperate with the relevant authorities, the statement added.

Copies of bank statements have gone viral on social media claiming a certain sum of money belonging to the company was transferred into the account of a federal minister. — Bernama