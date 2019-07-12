Allegations that Orang Asli forced to use birth control unfounded: Dzulkefly

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) yesterday described the allegations that Orang Asli women were forced to use birth control as unfounded and urged the people who made the allegations to come up with the evidence.

He said such allegations must be backed with evidence before the ministry could look into it.

Dzulkefly said it was the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the ministry to take appropriate action and measures in safeguarding the welfare of pregnant women in the country.

“Our staff are trained to explain on the positive and negative effects, I find it odd there are claims that they (Orang Asli) were threatened,“ he told reporters at Parliament lobby here.

Earlier in Sungkai, Perak, Dr Dzulkefly said the contraceptive injection given to the Orang Asli women was meant to reduce pregnancy complications linked to anaemia.

On Tuesday, five representatives from Orang Asli villages submitted a memorandum to the government claiming that, among others, Orang Asli women had been given birth control pills without the proper information. — Bernama