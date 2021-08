KUALA LUMPUR: Police have been instructed to conduct a detailed and thorough investigation into allegations by several Pakatan Harapan MPs who had received messages with corrupt elements via WhatsApp application.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix, left) said apart from referring police reports on the matter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), investigations were also carried out to determine the validity of the allegations made by the parties involved.

“The Home Ministry will ensure that stern action without compromise will be taken against any party proven to have committed criminal offences, including those who lodge false and defamatory police reports,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, the MACC in a statement, said that it had met with three MPs from DAP regarding their allegations that they had been offered bribes such as money and positions to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The MACC said that it viewed seriously allegations that some DAP MPs were offered bribes by some parties to support the PN government.

Among those reported to have received such messages were Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran, Ipoh Utara MP Wong Kah Woh and Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong.- Bernama