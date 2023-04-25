Alleged scandal a smear that can happen to anyone: Ab Rauf

MALACCA: Malacca chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh has stated that he considered the recent controversy sparked by an alleged scandal between a state executive councillor and a woman as a smear that could happen to anyone.

He said that in this modern cyber world, various forms of defamation can be easily spread by irresponsible parties on social media.

“I consider that as slander, even though I don’t deny it may be true or otherwise.

“It can also be a game played by political enemies,“ he said at a press conference after visiting the location where thousands of fish died in the Sungai Malacca here today.

He said this in response to questions regarding the scandal that had gone viral on Facebook yesterday, adding that he knew how the controversy had started after studying the viral allegations, but refused to comment further on the matter.

He added that it was up to the individual concerned whether to lodge a police report or take action as deemed neccesary. - Bernama