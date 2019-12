SEREMBAN: Over the past two months, female residents of a residential township in Mambau here were not just incensed, but mystified by the disappearance of their undergarments from their homes.

However, the mystery was solved today, when a 31-year-old man, believed to have a fetish for women’s undergarments, was allegedly caught red handed, while stealing several of such items of clothing from a rented house of a female student of a higher learning institution, some time past midnight.

The suspect, who is married and is an offshore worker, was apprehended at about 12.30am by members of the public who spotted him wandering in the compound of the house of the 23-year-old student.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said today, that on remand, the suspect admitted that he had in the past, stolen several items of clothing belonging to the student and claimed that he was attempting to return it to her when he was captured.

“The suspect also admitted that he had been stealing women’s undergarments in the housing area since October.

“His real motive behind the thefts is being investigated. We have obtained a three-day remand order to detain him for further investigations. He has no past criminal records and tested negative for drug abuse,” Mohd Said said.

The case is classified as criminal trespass under Section 447 of the Penal Code.