ISKANDAR PUTRI: An increase from RM350,000 to RM800,000 a year in allocations for each of the Johor State Assembly’s 56 elected representatives, was among five resolutions reached at a two-day workshop aimed at empowering the assemblymen.

State assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said the proposed increase in allocation was intended to be in line with the increasing needs of constituents which could not be met with the current allocation.

Speaking during the workshop which was closed by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (pix) here today, Suhaizan said it was proposed that the increase in allocation would take effect from the start of next year.

The five resolutions which include a restructuring of state assembly institutions, the establishment of more select committees, improving the quality of state assembly debates, and the live streaming of each state assembly sitting, would be presented to Dr Sahruddin.

The speaker added that the workshop was a timely initiative aligned to the efforts of the state government to undertake new developments and changes in the management of the state assembly. — Bernama