Allocation for Food Basket programme distributed to MPs from today — PMO

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM300,000 allocation for every member of Parliament to carry out the Food Basket Aid programme through the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) has been distributed starting today.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement today, said for the Gerik and Batu Sapi parliamentary constituencies, the allocation would be channelled through the Hulu Perak District and Land Office and Sandakan Municipal Council, respectively.

“Following the announcement of the Pemulih package by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on June 28, the existing Food Basket programme will be continued and improved to meet the needs of the affected groups.

“This allocation is to strengthen the existing Food Basket programme to ensure a more inclusive and effective implementation to target groups nationwide,” the statement read.

On June 28, the Prime Minister said RM300,000 would be channelled to every member of Parliament, including from the opposition, to distribute Food Basket Aid to their constituents who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pemulih package totalling RM150 billion is a continuation of the seven assistance and economic stimulus packages amounting to RM380 billion implemented by the Perikatan Nasional government since the Covid-19 pandemic began early last year. — Bernama