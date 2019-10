SHAH ALAM: The RM50 million allocation for repairs and maintenance of roads to Port Klang in the 2020 Budget is eagerly awaited by industry players.

Port Klang Authority (PKA) chairman Ean Yong Hian Wah said the move reflects the government’s concern for Port Klang which is at the heart of the country’s economic development.

“In fact, the two studies on the construction of the Serendah-Port Klang Rail Bypass and the Klang Logistic Corridor were viewed in tandem with the government’s intention to develop a container centre on Carey Island in the future,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in the 2020 Budget yesterday, said the Transport Ministry would carry out a feasibility study on the highway which would be developed specifically to better connect Northport, Westport and the existing highways. Both projects are estimated to be worth RM8.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Port Klang assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri said the allocation was timely for the benefit of the people and industry as the area around the port was growing.

However, Azmizam hoped that the lighting on the roads of Port Klang would be improved to reduce the risk of accidents, especially among motorcyclists.

“With the new highway, commercial vehicles will have an alternative highway to use and will no longer cause congestion in Port Klang like now,” he said. — Bernama