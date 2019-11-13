Allocation for youth organisations streamlined, not cut

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation for youth organisations have not been slashed but was streamlined to give focus on programme implementation and not only concentrated on administration expenses only.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said most of the youth associations currently wanted to have their own offices and staff causing insufficient funds to be spent for implementing programmes for the grassroots.

“Now we want youth organisations to focus on carrying out programmes for the grassroots and to provide working papers which could be audited so that we know the money has been channelled towards productive purposes,” he said during oral question time at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question by Datuk Hasbullah Osman (BN-Gerik) who wanted the Youth and Sports Minister to state rationally whether the allocation for youth associations had been cut and the direction of youths planned by the ministry.

Elaborating further, he said the ministry wanted to create an incentive system for youth organisations so that they have to involve more women in leadership and youths under 30 in their leadership system.

“The direction next year will see us negotiating with each organisation at national level to give incentive to associations to appoint more women as well as younger youths under 30 in the leadership structure,” he added. - Bernama