Allocations for KDN new assets will be known in Budget 2023 presentation: Saifuddin

KLUANG: Allocations to acquire new assets in efforts to enhance the capabilities of the agencies under the Home Ministry (KDN) will be known at the presentation of Budget 2023, next month.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said for KDN, acquiring assets is a continuous process that is being implemented from time to time

“However, whether my request will be approved by the Finance Ministry, we will have to wait until the tabling of the budget in Parliament.

“I cannot pre-empt the Prime Minister who is also the Finance Minister, but I know in the budget preparation, requests in the form of asset upgrading will be included and this had been discussed with the ministry officials,” he told reporters after a briefing on the flood situation at Kahang Police Station here, today.

Saifuddin said this when asked whether there would be operational improvements for agencies under the Home Ministry especially in tackling floods which would involve acquisition of new assets to replace old and existing assets.

He said new assets are needed not only for flood operations but they are needed in various situations.

“In the case of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, asset (procurement) is to enhance the capability of the force to control the maritime border, for the police, the capability to carry out the essential tasks of maintaining order, public safety and reducing crime rate.

“The same goes with the navy, army and the air force. So, with these available assets, should a flood disaster hit they are deployed to focus in the required area,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the National Registration Department (NRD) would be directed to go down to the field immediately to help flood victims who have lost their important documents including their identity card.

He said assets from the NRD headquarters would be deployed to expedite the process, adding that charges to replace the documents would be waived for flood victims nationwide.

Earlier, Saifuddin paid a courtesy call on the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar in Johor Bahru.

During the two-hour meeting, various matters were discussed including the current flood situation in the state. - Bernama