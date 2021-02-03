Allow dine-in, eatery operators urge govt

PETALING JAYA: Restaurant operators are hoping the government will allow dine-in customers to help them tide over the current difficult times during the movement control order (MCO).

Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association president J. Govindasamy said their sales during the MCO period have dropped to about 15% to 20%.

He said many of the restaurants are facing difficulty in making ends meet due to the MCO.

“About 25% of Indian restaurants have been forced to close. The figure is even higher in the Klang Valley as the cost of doing business here is much higher.

“Owners cannot pay their bills such as rentals and staff salary, leaving them with no choice but to close shop,” he said.

He added that fine-dining restaurants are facing harder times as these restaurants cook to order, making it more difficult for them to survive during the MCO.

Govindasamy called on the government to quickly extend a helping hand to prevent more restaurants from closing down and the ensuing job losses.

If the government cannot provide any help, they should at least allow people to dine-in.

Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan agreed that dine-in should be allowed but limited to two customers per table.

He said they have learnt from the first MCO and the public is already aware of the importance of following the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We have about 4,200 members nationwide, and to date, over 600 have decided to cease operating. For now, our business is only about 30% on a normal day but with dine-in, we might hit closer to 50%. This will help us cover most of our operating costs.

“The government needs to realise the longer the MCO period, the harder it will be for us to recover,” he said.