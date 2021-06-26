Allow TVET skills training centres to operate — PKPB

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Association of Skilled Workers (PKPB) has urged the government to let Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) skills training centres operate so that they can provide skills training to youths in the country.

The PKPB said in a statement today that this was important as online learning was limited to theoretical aspects, adding that the industry was lacking skilled and trained youth workforce under the private and public skills training institutions.

It also said that although technological advancement had provided opportunities for long-distance and online learning, it was no substitute for face-to-face learning as 70 percent of TVET’s training elements emphasised the hands-on aspect conducted in workshops.

It said that for the past two years, the industry had not received manpower from skills training institutes due to several factors, including existing trainees having not completed training and entering the world of employment with low academic qualifications.

This situation, it added, reduced the chances of trainees getting jobs in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, the PKPB feels that its request should be given attention as it is at a critical level in facing the issue of supply of trained manpower in the country. — Bernama