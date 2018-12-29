Allow youth and women’s wing to vet ex-Umno members: Syed Saddiq

PUTRAJAYA: Representatives of Armada and Srikandi should be included in the committee set up by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to screen the inflow of former Umno lawmakers in the party.

Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said this was to enable both the youth and the women wings of the party to express their opinions to ensure that Bersatu would remain clean and uninfected by Umno culture.

He said Armada was quite disturbed by reports on the intention of many former Umno leaders to join Bersatu.

“We are afraid that Umno culture will seep into Bersatu and that Bersatu’s spirit of struggle will be lost.

“As such, we want the committee chaired by (Deputy President) Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir to also comprise representatives from Armada and Srikandi to help carry out strict screening of applications from any (former) Umno leaders to join Bersatu,“ he said when winding up debate at Armada general assembly here today.

He said Bersatu should be mobilised by those who were trustworthy and with a high level of integrity, and not by money-driven individuals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali received the Tokoh Srikandi Negara Award from the Srikandi wing at the end of its annual general assembly here.

The award was conferred in recognition of her deeds and contributions in helping Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan to win the 14th General Election on May 9.

The award was presented by Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun to Mukriz, who accepted it on behalf of Dr Siti Hasmah.

In her winding-up speech earlier, Rina said Srikandi leadership was committed and strongly believed that only by strengthening the grassroots and making changes would enable Bersatu to remain relevant and continue leading the country.

“All division leaders must cooperate and work hand in hand with the top party leadership and not to practice a one-man show.

“So, please be reminded that efforts to strengthen and empower the party will not work if ideas and changes were not executed but stranded at the top management level,“ she stressed. — Bernama