Allowance will boost volunteers’ spirit to better serve PwD — Ras Adiba

PETALING JAYA: The provision of RM100 daily allowance to volunteers serving persons with disabilities (PwD) will certainly boost their spirit to continue to provide the best service to the special group.

OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said currently, there are about 100 volunteers under the non-governmental organisation who provide free services to help ensure the smooth running of the Covid-19 vaccination process at vaccination centre (PPV) specifically for PwD.

“OKU Sentral has helped a lot of PwD friends out there, especially at the PPV and they have been doing it voluntarily.

“Therefore, the assistance (allowance) given will definitely facilitate our work...encourage us to help more disabled people out there,” she told Bernama after accompanying Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visiting the OKU Sentral drive-through vaccination centre at Menara Sime Darby Plantation here today.

Also present was Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

Earlier, the Prime Minister in his press conference announced that the allowance increase for healthcare volunteers involved in the Covid-19 vaccination process and management would also given to volunteers serving PwD.

Ras Adiba who is also the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman said OKU Sentral could not register its volunteers under the Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVac) initiative because the registration period had expired.

However, she said out of a sense of responsibility, OKU Sentral volunteers continue to serve the PwD community as they realised that the group needed assistance to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Even though the registration has been closed, we still carry out our duties to help our PwD friends because we know that many of them need support, especially those with physical disabilities,” she said. — Bernama